AOI doctors perform rare brain surgery on nine-year-old

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: American Oncology Institute (AOI) doctors performed a rare brain surgery and saved the life of a nine-year-old girl suffering from Glioblastoma Multiformae, a severe case of brain cancer.

According to the officials, the girl had been suffering from severe headaches and weakness of limbs. After conducting an MRI scan, the doctors identified a lesion of 6.5 cm in the right high front parietal region. Using advanced radiation therapy, the doctors successfully removed the lesion minimising potential damage to critical brain structures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Sudhakar informed that the treatment was administered using the state-of-the-art Halcyon linear accelerator, which precisely delivered the radiation dose to the tumour while minimising exposure to the surrounding critical organs at risks such as the brain stem, optic nerve, and temporal lobe.

This approach is crucial for preserving neurocognitive and developmental functions, especially considering the child’s young age, he added. Dr Mahendra Reddy, regional chief operating officer lauded the entire team for performing such rare surgery successfully and saving the patient’s life.

