Chittoor man ties the knot with a Sri Lankan

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: We have witnessed cross-border love stories, which stand as a testament to the power of love that knows no boundaries. Adding to the list is this social media love that resulted in a marriage. Meet Vigneshwari, a Sri Lankan national, who has been grabbing eyeballs after she arrived in India on a tourist visa to marry her boyfriend, Lakshman, in Chittoor district.

However, Vigneshwari’s love story might get cut short as her visa expires in a week. Though she wanted to live with Lakshman in the latter’s village, police served notice to Vigneshwari, asking her to return to Sri Lanka before August 6, the date on which her tourist visa expires.

The couple had been in love for the past seven years before they decided to tie the knot. According to reports reaching here, Lakshman, who hails from Arimakulapalle in Chittoor district, ekes out a living as a construction worker. While browsing through his Facebook account, he connected with Vigneshwari.

Love blossomed even as the duo exchanged their thoughts on the social media platform and this overseas relationship continued for years. On July 8, Vigneshwari landed in Chennai on a tourist visa. Lakshman welcomed her and brought her to his home. The couple tied the knot on July 20 at a temple in the district.

CHITTOOR: We have witnessed cross-border love stories, which stand as a testament to the power of love that knows no boundaries. Adding to the list is this social media love that resulted in a marriage. Meet Vigneshwari, a Sri Lankan national, who has been grabbing eyeballs after she arrived in India on a tourist visa to marry her boyfriend, Lakshman, in Chittoor district. However, Vigneshwari’s love story might get cut short as her visa expires in a week. Though she wanted to live with Lakshman in the latter’s village, police served notice to Vigneshwari, asking her to return to Sri Lanka before August 6, the date on which her tourist visa expires. The couple had been in love for the past seven years before they decided to tie the knot. According to reports reaching here, Lakshman, who hails from Arimakulapalle in Chittoor district, ekes out a living as a construction worker. While browsing through his Facebook account, he connected with Vigneshwari.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Love blossomed even as the duo exchanged their thoughts on the social media platform and this overseas relationship continued for years. On July 8, Vigneshwari landed in Chennai on a tourist visa. Lakshman welcomed her and brought her to his home. The couple tied the knot on July 20 at a temple in the district.