Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor man ties the knot with a Sri Lankan

Love blossomed as the duo exchanged their thoughts on the social media platform and this overseas relationship continued for years.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshman, who works as a mason in Venkatagirikota mandal of Chittoor district, recently married Vigneshwari, a Sri Lankan native, whom he fell in love with on Facebook. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: We have witnessed cross-border love stories, which stand as a testament to the power of love that knows no boundaries. Adding to the list is this social media love that resulted in a marriage. Meet Vigneshwari, a Sri Lankan national, who has been grabbing eyeballs after she arrived in India on a tourist visa to marry her boyfriend, Lakshman, in Chittoor district. 

However, Vigneshwari’s love story might get cut short as her visa expires in a week. Though she wanted to live with Lakshman in the latter’s village, police served notice to Vigneshwari, asking her to return to Sri Lanka before August 6, the date on which her tourist visa expires.

The couple had been in love for the past seven years before they decided to tie the knot. According to reports reaching here, Lakshman, who hails from Arimakulapalle in Chittoor district, ekes out a living as a construction worker. While browsing through his Facebook account, he connected with Vigneshwari.

Love blossomed even as the duo exchanged their thoughts on the social media platform and this overseas relationship continued for years. On July 8, Vigneshwari landed in Chennai on a tourist visa. Lakshman welcomed her and brought her to his home. The couple tied the knot on July 20 at a temple in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankamarriage
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp