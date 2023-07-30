Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers of 130 mandals advised to go for alternative crops due to deficit rains

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Bapatla received 20 to 50 per cent surplus rainfall, while Krishna topped the chart with 60 per cent.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

TN farmers

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to take up contingency measures for alternative crops in 130 mandals of six districts in the State, which have received deficit rainfall this season. Taking stock of the situation at a review meeting on agriculture, he also instructed them to provide paddy seeds of short duration to farmers, who suffered loss to their paddy nurseries.

At the same time, the officials were asked to ensure the supply of adequate fodder for the milch cattle as dairy farming is a major alternative income source for farmers. 

Giving a PowerPoint presentation, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and allied sectors) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said crops have been raised in 9.22 lakh hectares till now against the target of   34.39 lakh hectares in Kharif.

Crops were raised in 14.2 lakh hectares by this time last year. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Bapatla received 20 to 50 per cent surplus rainfall, while Krishna topped the chart with 60 per cent.

At the same time, Konaseema, West Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya and Tirupati districts recorded a deficit rainfall of 20 to 59 mm.

The remaining districts received normal rainfall. In the districts with deficit rainfall, 10,000 quintals of black gram, green gram, red gram, horse gram, jowar, sunflower and groundnut seeds have been readied by AP Seeds, he informed. 

Agriculture Commissioner Ch Harikiran, APSDMA Managing Director BR Ambekar, Animal Husbandry Department director Amarendra Kumar, AP Seeds MD Sekhar Babu, Fisheries Department Additional Director Anajli and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmerscrops
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp