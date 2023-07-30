Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loan application agents harass woman, morph her pictures

Based on the complaint lodged by her, police registered a case and also reported the same to cybercrime police.

Sexual Harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman in Kovur mandal in Nellore district lodged a complaint claiming that she has been receiving obscene videos and photos and text messages from various numbers, which allegedly belong to a loan app. She also claimed that she is being asked to repay a loan.  

According to police, the woman hailing from Sangam mandal had obtained a loan of Rs 3,700 from two apps. The woman in her statement to the police, said that she had repaid both her loans within three days of the time limit.

Despite it, she started receiving threatening calls from various numbers belonging to apps asking her to repay the loan. They threatened her with dire consequences and sent her morphed obscene videos to her contacts on Friday. 

Then, the woman approached Disha SOS for help.  Based on the complaint lodged by her, police registered a case and also reported the same to cybercrime police. Police asked the woman to inform them if she further receives any calls or messages from the said loan apps. 

TAGS
Cyber Crimeharassment
