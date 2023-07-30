N Chandrababu Naidu to visit irrigation projects from August 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President K Atchannaidu said the party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will visit all the irrigation projects in the State from August 1 to 10 to expose the miserable failure of the YSRC government in completing them. Naidu will inspect the projects from Rayalaseema to North Coastal Andhra.

He will start the tour by visiting the Muchumarri project in the Nandikotkur constituency of the combined Kurnool district on August 1. Later, he will visit the Gandikota project in Kadapa and other irrigation projects in Anantapur and Chittoor, the Gundlakamma project in Prakasam, Polavaram and other projects in Coastal Andhra districts. Naidu will camp at project sites along with farmers during the visits.

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Atchannaidu said the TDP supremo will present all the details with evidence of how the irrigation and farming sectors had got ruined due to the inefficiency and incompetence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last four years. With ample evidence, Naidu has already brought before the public through the media the lack of progress in irrigation projects, he said.

“The people will teach a fitting lesson to Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, who, without responding properly on the issues raised by Naidu, has resorted to using unmindful language,” the State TDP chief observed. “People are laughing at Ambati Rambabu who, unable to remove even the silt in canals, is talking so highly about irrigation projects," he remarked.

The people of the State are already aware that Jagan is more worried about looting, counterattacks and murder politics than development and welfare, the TDP State unit president said. With his inefficiency and incompetence, Jagan has totally destroyed the irrigation and farming sectors that are crucial for the development of the State," he observed.

Only to thoroughly expose the failures of Jagan, the TDP supremo is undertaking visits to the irrigation project sites from August 1, he explained.

The situation has come to such a pass that the farmer is now deserting the noble profession of agriculture and is preferring to take a holiday, he regretted.

The farmers are already on the ventilator but the State government still wants more time to come to their rescue, he said and felt that the people have already come to a decision to throw both Jagan and the YSRC into the Bay of Bengal.

