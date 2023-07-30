Srisailam reservoir starts getting inflows

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Finally, the wait for water at Srisailam reservoir is over as it has started getting inflows from upstream. The water level in the reservoir is steadily increasing.

At present, Srisailam reservoir has 53.27 TMC of water against its capacity of 215.81 TMC. The water level stood at 33.57 TMC in the reservoir three days ago. The water level started increasing following inflows into the reservoir from both the Jurala project on Krishna and Sunkesula on Tungabhadra rivers.

The late arrival of inflows into the project is attributed to the delayed southwest monsoon. In fact, there have been delayed rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, located in the upper catchment areas of Krishna and its tributaries, including Tungabhadra.

After all the projects on Krishna and its tributaries are full in Maharashtra, Karnakata and Telangana, the Srisailam reservoir started getting inflows. The reservoir received its first flood flow of the season on July 14 in 2022, and on July 18 in 2021.

It got its first flood flow on July 26 this year. Now, Srisailam reservoir is getting inflows at the rate of 2,22,352 cusecs and of which 2,20,076 cusecs of water is from Jurala and the rest from Sunkesula.

