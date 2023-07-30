Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transport department to issue digital driving licences

The department’s new initiative of digital driving licences and digital RC cards will replace the old system of printing and issuing driving licences and RC cards.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

digital,

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department has decided to do away with issuing driving licences and RC cards and go completely digital as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement citizen-friendly and ease-of-working governance.

The department’s new initiative of digital driving licences and digital RC cards will replace the old system of printing and issuing driving licences and RC cards. The digital cards will be available at DigiLocker / M-Parivahan. Those who do not use mobile phones, can take a print of digital cards and keep it with them. 

People used to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and postal charges of Rs 35 for each card. It was discontinued at the office closing hours on Friday. The new digital cards are being issued at no charge.

“The process of issuing digital driving licences and RC cards will be convenient for motorists. It is enough to keep the cards available on the mobiles under the DigiLocker system,” said MK Sinha, State Transport Commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transport Departmentdriving licencesRC cards
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp