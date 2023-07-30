Transport department to issue digital driving licences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department has decided to do away with issuing driving licences and RC cards and go completely digital as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement citizen-friendly and ease-of-working governance.

The department’s new initiative of digital driving licences and digital RC cards will replace the old system of printing and issuing driving licences and RC cards. The digital cards will be available at DigiLocker / M-Parivahan. Those who do not use mobile phones, can take a print of digital cards and keep it with them.

People used to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and postal charges of Rs 35 for each card. It was discontinued at the office closing hours on Friday. The new digital cards are being issued at no charge.

“The process of issuing digital driving licences and RC cards will be convenient for motorists. It is enough to keep the cards available on the mobiles under the DigiLocker system,” said MK Sinha, State Transport Commissioner.

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department has decided to do away with issuing driving licences and RC cards and go completely digital as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement citizen-friendly and ease-of-working governance. The department’s new initiative of digital driving licences and digital RC cards will replace the old system of printing and issuing driving licences and RC cards. The digital cards will be available at DigiLocker / M-Parivahan. Those who do not use mobile phones, can take a print of digital cards and keep it with them. People used to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and postal charges of Rs 35 for each card. It was discontinued at the office closing hours on Friday. The new digital cards are being issued at no charge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The process of issuing digital driving licences and RC cards will be convenient for motorists. It is enough to keep the cards available on the mobiles under the DigiLocker system,” said MK Sinha, State Transport Commissioner.