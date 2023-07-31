70% of Sangameswara temple remains submerged in Krishna

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The historical Sangameswara Swamy temple remained submerged due to heavy floodwater in Krishna river, on Sunday too. More than 70 per cent of the temple went down under the water, with only some gopurams visible. The whole temple is likely to submerge completely in the next 24 hours, said the temple officials.

Sangameswara Swamy temple in Kothapalli mandal in Nandyal district located on the Krishna river bank remains underwater for eight months every year. The devotees visit the temple and priests perform rituals only four months a year. For the remaining eight months, the temple remains underwater due to the overflowing Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, which connect seven rivers

Interestingly, the wooden shiva linga does not get damaged even after being underwater for nearly eight months every year. Sangameswaram is considered as ‘vayuvya dwaram’ to Srisailam and is the place of confluence of seven rivers—Krishna, Veni, Tungabhadra, Beemradhi, Malapaharini, Sangameswara and Bhavanasani. The ‘kshetram’ also has temples of Surya, Mrityunjaya, Saraswathi, Subrahmanya swamy, Anjaneya swamy and Narasimha swamy.

