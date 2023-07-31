Alert loco pilot applies brakes after train hits hurdle on track in Andhra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Loco pilot of the Narsapur-Dharmavaram Express (Train No. 17247) averted a major tragedy as he applied brakes after colliding with an iron rail that had been placed on the railway track. The incident took place near Musunuru between Kavali and Bitragunta in Nellore district around 1.20 am on Sunday. The loco pilot's alertness prevented the train from being derailed. However, collision with the two-metre iron rail caused brake pipe failure of the train, officials said. After he informed the officials about the situation, the railway pointsman, security control and engineering staff rushed to the spot and resolved the issue by coupling the brake pipe. The Government Railway Police (GRP) examined the rail. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the dangerous act."The railway staff suspect that it might be a case of conspiracy or theft attempt. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP officials from Nellore, along with the local police, are examining the scene. A canine unit has also been deployed to aid the investigation," a senior railway official explained.