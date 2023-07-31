Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra floods: Patha Yedla Lanka bridge to be repaired soon

Meanwhile, the roads in Vijayawada city and suburban colonies are crumbling and are a nightmare for motorists.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Patha Yedla Lanka bridge

Patha Yedla Lanka bridge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector P Raja Babu assured support for the permission and construction of the Patha Yedla Lanka bridge, which washed away in the recent floods in the village.MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu on Saturday explained the problem to the Collector and pleaded for speedy construction of the bridge. Notably, the flood impacted the villages in Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, and Pamarru, some parts of Panamaluru and Pedana constituencies.

“Only the fields around the 50,000 hectares have been inundated. We have asked the old contractor to begin the work. The surface layer of the roads was damaged in villages of the Krishna district and an estimate of nearly `90 crores has been made.  The crop damage will only be assessed by the officials once the water has receded. According to the officials,  most of the crops are 10 to 20 days old,” added the Collector.  

Speaking to TNIE, the Collector stated that they are taking all the measures to supply drinking water, commodities and basic needs to the villagers of Patha Yadla Lanka by arranging a water boat, until the flood water recedes. He opined that though there is no significant crop loss, officials will assess the measure once the water recedes from fields.“As far as the health is concerned, we have deployed health department teams because once the water recedes, there is a possibility for spread of diseases” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director Nagamanamma said that 20 to 30 hectares of crop were submerged in Vatsavai mandal due to the overflow of Budameru. Cotton crops would be damaged slightly and no damage happened to paddy and other crops. We are ready with the seeds if any crop is damaged after assessing, he added. Meanwhile, the roads in Vijayawada city and suburban colonies are crumbling and are a nightmare for motorists. Road mishaps have become a common issue with the rain growing incessantly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patha Yedla Lanka bridge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp