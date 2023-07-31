Andhra floods: Patha Yedla Lanka bridge to be repaired soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector P Raja Babu assured support for the permission and construction of the Patha Yedla Lanka bridge, which washed away in the recent floods in the village.MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu on Saturday explained the problem to the Collector and pleaded for speedy construction of the bridge. Notably, the flood impacted the villages in Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, and Pamarru, some parts of Panamaluru and Pedana constituencies.

“Only the fields around the 50,000 hectares have been inundated. We have asked the old contractor to begin the work. The surface layer of the roads was damaged in villages of the Krishna district and an estimate of nearly `90 crores has been made. The crop damage will only be assessed by the officials once the water has receded. According to the officials, most of the crops are 10 to 20 days old,” added the Collector.

Speaking to TNIE, the Collector stated that they are taking all the measures to supply drinking water, commodities and basic needs to the villagers of Patha Yadla Lanka by arranging a water boat, until the flood water recedes. He opined that though there is no significant crop loss, officials will assess the measure once the water recedes from fields.“As far as the health is concerned, we have deployed health department teams because once the water recedes, there is a possibility for spread of diseases” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director Nagamanamma said that 20 to 30 hectares of crop were submerged in Vatsavai mandal due to the overflow of Budameru. Cotton crops would be damaged slightly and no damage happened to paddy and other crops. We are ready with the seeds if any crop is damaged after assessing, he added. Meanwhile, the roads in Vijayawada city and suburban colonies are crumbling and are a nightmare for motorists. Road mishaps have become a common issue with the rain growing incessantly.

