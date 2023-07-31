Annual floods force tribals of Talluru in Andhra seek new R&R colony

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For the past three years now, 80 tribal families living in Talluru, a hamlet near Kondamodalu panchayat at Devipatnam mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, have been pitching tents on hillocks to survive the annual floods to the River Godavari. This is even after the State government constructed an R&R (rehabilitation and resettlement) colony for them in Pedda Bhimpalli. The families have demanded a separate colony for them at M Ravilanka village because they believe that living in one colony with other tribals might result in higher unemployment.

Located almost 40km from Rampachodavaram, the nearest town, Talluru is home to 113 families. One would have to travel by boat for 20km from Rajamahendravaram to reach Talluru or walk from Damaralapalli near Rampachodavaram. Heavy inflows to the Godavari river following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas every year, result in the inundation of the village. This year, too, Talluru is submerged under 10 feet water. Of the total, four non-tribal families and 30 tribal families have shifted to the R&R colonies that were constructed in view of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. As 44 villages in the mandal would be affected following the construction of the project, the State has already constructed R&R colonies for displaced people and paid compensation.

However, the remaining 79 families of the primitive Kondareddy tribe, comprising 200 to 250 people, are reluctant to relocate to the R&R colonies in Pedda Bhimpalli. When the water level in Godavari begins to rise, the tribals trek up the hillocks and pitch tents, where they neither have drinking water nor medical aid. There is no access to reach these tribal families as they don’t have mobile phones or signals. They live on the hillocks till the floods recede.

Talluru tribals have been demanding the State government to construct an R&R colony for them at M Ravilanka village, 7 km from Pedda Bhimpalli. “Why are all tribal families being accommodated in one colony? We do not want to move to Pedda Bhimpalli. We want a separate R&R colony at M Ravilanka as it is suitable and comfortable for us,” Andhra Pradesh Agency area Rythu Sangham president Satyam said. He pointed out that the tribals have taken the issue to the notice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

“The matter is pending before the High Court. We have persuaded them to shift to the R&R colony in Pedda Bhimpalli where the houses are ready. Instead, they have chosen to trek hillocks and stay there,” Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Shubham Bhansal said.

