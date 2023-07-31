CPDCL set to supply power via 3-phase lines in Andhra's Prakasam district

Home States Andhra Pradesh

In the past 2.5 years, CPDCL has provided around 25,000 new power connections to agriculture consumers across the district.

Published: 31st July 2023

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Ongole Circle of the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) is set to provide 24-hour power supply to all villages through three-phase supply lines. These works will be taken up as part of the second component of the first phase of the Union government’s programme.

The Centre had released `843 crore to implement RDSS in the erstwhile combined Prakasam district. Works will be taken up in two phases. The programme launched for a 5-year period from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26, aims to reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses at pan-India levels by 12-15% and Average Cost of Supply (ACS)-Average Revenue Realized (ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25.  Authorities are making plans to complete works under the first phase by December of 2023 so that they can avail additional 10% incentive.

In the past 2.5 years, CPDCL has provided around 25,000 new power connections to agriculture consumers across the district. Around 2,200 people applied and paid the stipulated fee for the installation of new transformers. Of the total,  nearly 900 transformers are going to be installed soon.

Authorities will take up loss reduction methods, including the separation of dedicated agriculture feeders. Around 303 sub-stations in the district are located in the headquarters of the mandals. They have all types of connections such as agriculture, domestic, industrial and commercial. Besides, there are around 643 complete agri-power supply feeders in the district. By providing dedicated agricultural electricity supply feeders, the CPDCL will help farmers reap good yields and profits.

“With the 3-phase supply lines, there will be chances of mini-industrialisation as new mini cold storage/warehouses, rice mills, small and medium malls, and portable/cottage industries will be set up, resulting in better financial growth and increased tax revenues for the government/local bodies,” CPDCL-Ongole superintending engineer (SE) KVG Satyanarayana said.

