Dissidence in Srikakulam poses serious threat to ‘Mission 175’ of YSRC in 2024

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: While the YSRC leadership is gearing up to go to the 2024 elections with the ‘Why not 175’ slogan, several sitting MLAs in the Srikakulam district have been facing dissidence from cadres, which may hamper the winning prospects of the party.

Etcherla and Pathapatnam MLAs have been virtually facing a rebellion from the second rung cadre. Dissidents in the two segments have started staging protests in the name of ‘MLA Vaddu - Jagan Muddu’ against them.

On the other hand, the internal strife among the leaders has put the party rank and file in a dilemma in Tekkali and Ichchapuram. Though the YSRC high command has given clarity on the two seats, the group politics among ticket aspirants is sending shockwaves in the district leaders.

Rajam MLA Kambala Jogulu has also been facing severe criticism from the cadres, besides anti-incumbency. Amadalavalasa MLA and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is also facing strong dissidence.Etcherla MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar, who hails from the Kapu community, has been facing corruption charges from the YSRC rank and file.

YSRC senior leaders like Garugubilli Sankar Rao of Etcherla, Pydi Srinu of Ranastalam, Lukalapu Appalanaidu of Laveru and Abothula Jagannadahm of G Sigadam have come out opposing his candidature. They staged a protest with the slogan ‘MLA Vaddu- Jagan Muddu’ in Etcherla with more than 5,000 party workers.

Similarly, there is also strong dissidence against Pathapatnam MLA Reddh Shanthi. Lotugedda Tulasi Varaprasad of Kotturu, Tulugu Tirupathi Rao of Hiramandalam, Shanmukha Rao of Pathapatnam, and a few other leaders from the constituency have strongly opposed the MLA’s leadership.

On the other hand, Kapu Corporation Chairman Mamidi Srikanth from Vizianagaram district is aspiring to contest from Pathapatnam. Hence, Tulasi Varaprasad has embarked on a new protest demanding the party ticket for locals only.

Coming to Tekkali, the YSRC high command has decided to field MLC Duvvada Srinivas’ family member as the candidate and asked the constituency leaders, including former Union minister Killi Kruparani and Kalinga Corporation Chairman Perada Tilak to work together with the MLC to defeat TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

However, the group politics and differences among the leaders are likely to trouble the party rank and file. Similarly, the group politics in Ichchapuram irks the YSRC second-rung leaders. Though the party’s high command has directed the constituency leaders to work with the aim to hoist the YSRC flag on the TDP’s bastion, the ground reality is quite different, said a political analyst.

Speaking to TNIE, YSRC district president Dharmana Krishna Das said, “There are many aspirants for MLA seats in every Assembly constituency, which reflects the faith in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s good governance. Many leaders are expecting the MLA seat irrespective of their financial, social and political stature. Jagan knows everything and will take a correct decision at the right time.

However, dissidence in the party is quite common as the YSRC government is giving top priority to welfare and development irrespective of caste, religion, party, and region. We have sufficient time to resolve all these issues. I hope we will definitely win all the seats in the ensuing elections despite the dissidence.’’

