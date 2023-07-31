EESL to offer more energy-efficient technologies to conserve power

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) for supplying energy-efficient home appliances to beneficiaries of the government housing scheme, is now contemplating promoting more energy-efficient technologies and AP is one of the target States.

At the recent G20 Summit meeting in Goa, EESL and APSHCL signed the agreement for supply of the energy-efficient home appliances for houses under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu Scheme.

It is one of the 14 MoUs signed, whose total worth is Rs 700 crore. One of the other major MoUs is that EESL’s strategic partnership with Loughborough University, UK, under the Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) programme, which aims to promote electric cooking in a big way in India.

Speaking of these collaborations, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, who has reviewed the impact of proposed MoUs with the State’s cluster heads, reiterated EESL’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors.

EESL has distributed millions of LED bulbs, making them affordable household goods. Additionally, EESL’s efforts in replacing conventional street lights with LED lamps have brought tremendous savings to local bodies. Having ventured into smart metering and electric mobility, EESL continues to explore new frontiers in energy efficiency.

Vishal Kapoor emphasised that cooling is the next destination, with a focus on achieving the same level of comfort with lesser energy consumption. It will be more useful to States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) for supplying energy-efficient home appliances to beneficiaries of the government housing scheme, is now contemplating promoting more energy-efficient technologies and AP is one of the target States. At the recent G20 Summit meeting in Goa, EESL and APSHCL signed the agreement for supply of the energy-efficient home appliances for houses under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu Scheme. It is one of the 14 MoUs signed, whose total worth is Rs 700 crore. One of the other major MoUs is that EESL’s strategic partnership with Loughborough University, UK, under the Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) programme, which aims to promote electric cooking in a big way in India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking of these collaborations, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, who has reviewed the impact of proposed MoUs with the State’s cluster heads, reiterated EESL’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors. EESL has distributed millions of LED bulbs, making them affordable household goods. Additionally, EESL’s efforts in replacing conventional street lights with LED lamps have brought tremendous savings to local bodies. Having ventured into smart metering and electric mobility, EESL continues to explore new frontiers in energy efficiency. Vishal Kapoor emphasised that cooling is the next destination, with a focus on achieving the same level of comfort with lesser energy consumption. It will be more useful to States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, he added.