Include Kuyuguru in 41 contour limits, demands villagers in Andhra

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hundreds of women, men and children submerged Kuyuguru, a remote village, staged a Jala Deeksha in protest against the Centre and state government for inordinate delay in including their village into 41.15 contour limits of the Polavaram project. The villages raised slogans asking the government to concede their demands.

Speaking to the media, the local head of the villagers Mantri Siva stated that this is for the second time that their village has been submerged, within a span of one year. He wrote to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to include their village in 41.15 contour limits of the project

. “We have great respect and belief towards our CM. But our demand was not conceded by the government. Our livelihood has been destroyed. It is surprising that our village was not included in the submerged villages list,” he observed.

Notably, Kuyuguru is situated on a tri border of Andhra, Telangana and Chattisgarh, and has been completely marooned due to Godavari floods. There are two streams passing through this village.

“Last year, the Chief Minister toured the Chintur area villages and assured to construct R&R colony. So far the assurances have not been realised. We are ready to move if we were paid compensation,” he added. Earlier, Kummuru village people had launched Jala Deeksha for three days, demanding the same.

