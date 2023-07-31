Home States Andhra Pradesh

Include Kuyuguru in 41 contour limits, demands villagers in Andhra

Speaking to the media,  local head of the villagers Mantri Siva stated that this is for the second time that their village has been submerged, within a span of one year.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Kuyuguru staging Jala Deeksha on Sunday I Express

Villagers of Kuyuguru staging Jala Deeksha on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hundreds of women, men and children submerged Kuyuguru, a remote village, staged a Jala Deeksha in protest against the Centre and state government for inordinate delay in including their village into 41.15 contour limits of the Polavaram project. The villages raised slogans asking the government to concede their demands.

Speaking to the media, the local head of the villagers Mantri Siva stated that this is for the second time that their village has been submerged, within a span of one year. He wrote to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to include their village in 41.15 contour limits of the project

. “We have great respect and belief towards our CM. But our demand was not conceded by the government. Our livelihood has been destroyed.  It is surprising that our village was not included in the submerged villages list,” he observed.

Notably, Kuyuguru is situated on a tri border of Andhra, Telangana and Chattisgarh, and has been completely marooned due to Godavari floods. There are two streams passing through this village.

“Last year, the Chief Minister toured the Chintur area villages and assured to construct R&R colony. So far the assurances have not been realised. We are ready to move if we were paid compensation,” he added. Earlier, Kummuru village people had launched Jala Deeksha for three days, demanding the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
submerged Kuyuguru Polavaram project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp