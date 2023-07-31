WCTRE, FRCCE intensify efforts to protect mangroves in Andhra

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE) and representatives from the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystems (FRCCE) have teamed up with an aim to increase public awareness about the significance of mangroves and their vital role in coastal ecosystems. As part of the campaign, as many as 40 people from various walks of life took part in a river mouth ride at Bheemili Ghostani River, which seeks to shed light on the importance of preserving mangroves and their invaluable contribution to coastal ecosystems.

As part of it, a mangrove tree plantation was also held near the existing mangrove patch. Vivek Rathod from WCTRE expressed concern that over the years, numerous mangrove patches have been removed in the name of industrialisation and development.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas, a scientist from FRCCE, stated that mangroves are extraordinary ecosystems situated at the boundary between land and sea serve as natural buffers and contribute to the well-being, food security and protection of coastal communities worldwide.

“They serve as natural coastal defences, safeguarding against storm surges, rising sea level and erosion. They are of utmost importance due to their unique and valuable contributions to both the environment and coastal communities. Their intricate root systems also prevent soil erosion and act as catalysts in reclaiming land from the sea,” he explained.

He further added that mangroves play a vital role in supporting biodiversity by providing habitat to various bird and marine species. Additionally, they offer essential resources for local communities, ensuring food security and livelihood opportunities. Moreover, these remarkable ecosystems serve as carbon sinks, helping to mitigate the impact of climate change. By safeguarding and conserving mangroves, we not only preserve a rich biodiversity hub but also secure the well-being of coastal ecosystems and the people who depend on them.

Srinivas also mentioned that a small hamlet called Bangarampalem in the Visakhapatnam district boasts a substantial mangrove patch covering around 30-40 hectares. “In the Meghadri Gedda downstream, only three species of mangroves are present, while Seethapalem beach hosts seven species. Overall, Andhra Pradesh is home to 25 species of mangroves. Unfortunately, the mangrove patch near the airport and port area is facing challenges due to the installation of solar panels and other activities, leading to a decline in its density and cover,” he added.

