Andhra Pradesh: 52.30 lakh farmers to get Rs 3,923 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of the first installment of financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan to farmers of the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will directly credit Rs 3,923.21 crore into the bank accounts of 52,30,939 farmers with the click of a button at a programme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday.

The scheme is being implemented for the fifth consecutive year. Each farmer will get Rs 7,500 (Rs 2,000 will be credited into their accounts as soon as the amount is released under PM Kisan).

The government has been extending an aid of Rs 13,500 every year under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme to all landless SC, ST, BC, minority and tenant farmers along with the farmers cultivating ROFR and endowments lands, including the eligible farmers cultivating their own lands.

Including the latest assistance, the government has credited Rs 61,500 into the bank accounts of each farmer in the last four years under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan. Including the present financial assistance of Rs 3,923 crore, the government has disbursed Rs 30,985 crore to farmers in the last four years under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan, an official said.

