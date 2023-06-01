Andhra Pradesh: Chief of Naval Staff presents gallantry and service awards

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday presented gallantry and distinguished service awards to naval personnel on behalf of the President, at the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at the Eastern Naval Command here on Wednesday.

The investiture ceremony was organised to honour and recognise the bravery, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of naval personnel.

As many as 33 awards, including Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA (AH) and Cdr Nishant Singh (posthumous), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal and two Jeevan Raksha Padak were conferred by the CNS.

The CNS also awarded unit citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances over the past year. Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the unit citation.

INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and material organisation (Visakhapatnam) were the awardees in the shore establishment category, The CNS also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and family members of the awardees, as well as senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. Emphasising the importance of the role of the Naval personnel, Admiral Hari Kumar, said, “As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint, to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, it is the unwavering professionalism and never-say-die spirit of our personnel, which ensures success, always and every time”.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday presented gallantry and distinguished service awards to naval personnel on behalf of the President, at the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at the Eastern Naval Command here on Wednesday. The investiture ceremony was organised to honour and recognise the bravery, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of naval personnel. As many as 33 awards, including Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA (AH) and Cdr Nishant Singh (posthumous), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal and two Jeevan Raksha Padak were conferred by the CNS. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CNS also awarded unit citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances over the past year. Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the unit citation. INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and material organisation (Visakhapatnam) were the awardees in the shore establishment category, The CNS also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety. The ceremony was attended by the spouses and family members of the awardees, as well as senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. Emphasising the importance of the role of the Naval personnel, Admiral Hari Kumar, said, “As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint, to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, it is the unwavering professionalism and never-say-die spirit of our personnel, which ensures success, always and every time”.