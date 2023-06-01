Andhra Pradesh: Supply energy-efficient appliances for housing beneficiaries, EESL urged 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Housing Department has urged the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to support it in the supply of quality energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries of ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ to conserve energy and protect the environment.

During a meeting between the EESL and the AP Housing Department officials on energy-efficiency housing, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain urged the EESL to supply energy-efficient appliances like LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy-efficient fans at cost-effective rates lower than the market prices to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. The housing department is ready to procure energy-efficient appliances through the EESL directly duly following the State government and the Government of India procedures with any advance payment if required.

The housing department will distribute four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights, and two energy-efficient fans to each beneficiary. It is expected to save around 734 units of energy per house per annum by using energy-efficient appliances.

It is estimated that around Rs 352 crore per annum can be saved by using energy-efficient appliances in 15.6 lakh houses that are being constructed under phase-1 of the housing scheme, he explained.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor deputed a two-member team, which held discussions with Ajay Jain and APSHCL MD Lakshmi Sha and other senior officials of the housing department on the largest energy efficiency housing programme of AP.

The officials urged Ajay Jain to make advance payment for the energy-efficient appliances, which shall be procured from the EESL.

“Under Pedalandariki Illu, out of the total sanctioned houses of 21.25 lakh, around 20.32 lakh (96%) have been grounded so far. The government has spent Rs 842 crore in FY 2023-24 towards material component,” the officials said.

