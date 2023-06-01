Elaborate arrangements for APPSC Group-1 mains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Damodar Gautam Sawang informed that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of mains for filling up 111 Group-1 posts, from June 3 to 10 across the State.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sawang said more than 1 lakh aspirants enrolled for the preliminary exam and of which only 6,455 candidates were able to qualify for the second level of recruitment (mains). “We will try to finish the entire process of recruitment, including interviews, by the middle of August,” he said.

Disclosing the arrangements made for the mains, Sawang said the examinations would be held at 11 centres across 10 districts from June 3 to 10.

“Biometric and face recognition of the candidates will be implemented for the first time in the history of APPSC mains. A grace period of 15 minutes will be given to the candidates till 9.45 am and the exam will start at 10 am sharp. In order to avoid malpractices and other issues, proceedings of all the exam centre rooms will be monitored from the APPSC Exam Command Centre in Vijayawada,” he explained.

Asked about the language of the question papers, Sawang replied that the question papers will be given in bilingual format. He further warned of strict action against those who create confusion among the candidates by disseminating false news about the exams.

“Strict vigil will be kept on the social media and action will be taken against the persons who try to create unrest among aspirants. Any development from APPSC is a very sensitive issue as it deals with the future of youth. Those posting any developments are requested to first verify with the APPSC office, failing which action will be initiated against them as per law,” Sawang cautioned.

