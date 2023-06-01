Home States Andhra Pradesh

I can win as independent if people desire so: MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After getting enough indications from the party leadership that he may not get the TDP ticket to contest from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in the next elections, sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), while reiterating that he is committed to the development of Vijayawada, has made it clear that he will not hesitate to join hands with like-minded leaders, irrespective of political affiliations in this regard.

Maintaining that he had no objection if the TDP ticket was given to anyone, Nani, however, said he could win as an MP by contesting as an independent if people desired so.

Participating in the inauguration of development schemes executed with MPLADS funds, along with YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad in Mylavaram Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Nani said the opportunity given by the people and the party to him to serve as an MP is being utilised for the development of the people and his constituency.

Prior to Mylavaram constituency visit, Nani participated in the development programmes, along with YSRC MLAs in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama constituencies, which was objected by some TDP leaders. At that time, too, Nani made it clear that development is different from politics and he had no hesitation to join hands with anyone for the development of his Vijayawada LS segment. He also maintained that he would strive to develop the constituency in his individual capacity even if he was in a position or not.

“As said by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the past that he would not hesitate to hug even the caterpillar for achieving the Statehood to Telangana, I will also work with those who cooperate for the development of my constituency,” Nani asserted.

In fact, Nani expressed his displeasure over the TDP leadership for quite some time knowing that the party encouraged his younger brother Chinni to replace him. 

