No political angle in Viveka murder case: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that there was no political angle in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Sajjala alleged that a section of media supported by the Opposition TDP resorted to such false propaganda. He condemned the media trial against the High Court judge and said it was nothing but character assassination.

“A section of media is trying to manage and manipulate the system in place and defame people. The Telangana High Court’s verdict on Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail application has revealed this ugly side of the manipulation gang,” he observed.

Wondering how the content of the affidavits to be filed by the CBI got leaked to the media, Sajjala found fault with the way the CBI was carrying out its investigation. “As per law, everyone has the right to prove their innocence. Not giving such opportunity is very unfortunate. The ultimate target of those people is to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in any manner possible,” he remarked.

The YSRC leader said it was the TDP which was behind the defeat of Vivekananda Reddy in the MLC election in 2017. “In fact, Viveka did not seek the MLC post, but on the demand of the YSRC cadre, the party chief fielded him. At that time we had a majority, but the TDP played a manipulation game and bought our voters. Today, Viveka’s daughter Suneetha is working with the very people who defeated her father in the MLC election,” he said.

Clarifying that the MP ticket was never an issue, Sajjala said when Jagan formed the YSRC, he as he would be in the State, in his place, he fielded Avinash as the party candidate for the Kadapa MP post, who could also manage the party affairs in Pulivendula.

Sajjala said Viveka’s second wife Shamim had clearly stated that there was a dispute following Viveka’s decision to make her son his inheritor. “There is a need to probe the murder case from that angle,” he felt.

