Rescued female tiger cub dies at Zoological Park in Tirupati

Sources explained that the deceased cub when shifted to the zoo, had shown signs of dehydration and must have developed an illness later.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: One of the four female tiger cubs, who was rescued in Nandyal district in March and shifted to the SV Zoological Park in Tirupati, died due to kidney and lung-related issues on Monday (May 29). The tiger was around 6 months old.

Four cubs, aged 2.5 months at the time, were rescued near Peddagummadapuram village in Atmakur Forest Division on March 6. After several failed attempts to reunite them with their mother, forest officers shifted the cubs to the SV Zoo Park. They were kept under the observation of the veterinary doctors at the zoo.

A senior zoo official said, “The death of the tiger cub was an unfortunate turn of events as she showed good physical vitals and her latest monthly faecal tests were also normal.”

The official added that the post-mortem and cremation of the cub were conducted at the zoo as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) norms. 

Authorities have sent blood samples of the other cubs and organ samples of the deceased tiger to a lab in Hyderabad to determine, if a similar illness persists in the three cubs and plan treatment accordingly. 
The official hoped that the results would arrive in three days.

