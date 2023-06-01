Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will work anywhere as per directive of BJP leadership: N Kiran Kumar Reddy

Veerraju said during his meeting with Kiran Kumar Reddy, they discussed various aspects where the party could be strengthened in the State. 

Published: 01st June 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader and former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has said he will work where the party central leadership asks him to do so. 

Speaking to the media after an interaction with State BJP chief Somu Veerraju on Wednesday, when the latter called on him at his residence in Hyderabad, Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would strive to strengthen the party. 

He said soon after joining the BJP, he went to the US for about a month. “If the Central leadership wants me to stay in Hyderabad, I will do that and if it wants me to work in Andhra Pradesh, I will follow the directive and if it wants me to work somewhere also, I am ready for that,” he averred. 

When asked for his comments on the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh and its four-year rule, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “There is much to talk about, but it is not the time or place. When the time comes, I will definitely explain my opinion on the YSRC government at length.”

Veerraju said during his meeting with Kiran Kumar Reddy, they discussed various aspects where the party could be strengthened in the State. 

“We have taken note of his suggestions for strengthening the party structure and will evolve plans to implement them,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Kiran Kumar Reddy BJP Somu Veerraju
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp