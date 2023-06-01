Will work anywhere as per directive of BJP leadership: N Kiran Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader and former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has said he will work where the party central leadership asks him to do so.

Speaking to the media after an interaction with State BJP chief Somu Veerraju on Wednesday, when the latter called on him at his residence in Hyderabad, Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would strive to strengthen the party.

He said soon after joining the BJP, he went to the US for about a month. “If the Central leadership wants me to stay in Hyderabad, I will do that and if it wants me to work in Andhra Pradesh, I will follow the directive and if it wants me to work somewhere also, I am ready for that,” he averred.

When asked for his comments on the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh and its four-year rule, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “There is much to talk about, but it is not the time or place. When the time comes, I will definitely explain my opinion on the YSRC government at length.”

Veerraju said during his meeting with Kiran Kumar Reddy, they discussed various aspects where the party could be strengthened in the State.

“We have taken note of his suggestions for strengthening the party structure and will evolve plans to implement them,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader and former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has said he will work where the party central leadership asks him to do so. Speaking to the media after an interaction with State BJP chief Somu Veerraju on Wednesday, when the latter called on him at his residence in Hyderabad, Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would strive to strengthen the party. He said soon after joining the BJP, he went to the US for about a month. “If the Central leadership wants me to stay in Hyderabad, I will do that and if it wants me to work in Andhra Pradesh, I will follow the directive and if it wants me to work somewhere also, I am ready for that,” he averred. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked for his comments on the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh and its four-year rule, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “There is much to talk about, but it is not the time or place. When the time comes, I will definitely explain my opinion on the YSRC government at length.” Veerraju said during his meeting with Kiran Kumar Reddy, they discussed various aspects where the party could be strengthened in the State. “We have taken note of his suggestions for strengthening the party structure and will evolve plans to implement them,” he added.