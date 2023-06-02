5 new medical colleges to start from September in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five new medical colleges in the State will begin functioning from the current academic year, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said on Thursday. She explained that the institutes, set to come up in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, and Rajamahendravaram, will have 150 seats each. Classes will commence from September, she added.

“The 5 new colleges will be inaugurated in August. Earlier, we only had 11 government medical colleges. The government is committed to construct 17 new medical colleges at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore. The aim is to ensure that there is at least one medical college in every parliamentary constituency,” she said.

Rajini also said action will be taken to set up another 12 medical colleges in the next 2 or 3 years. She added MBBS seats were increased to 2,935 from 2,185, while PG seats were enhanced to 1,338 from 926 PG seats in just four years.

