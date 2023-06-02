52 lakh farmers get Rs 3,923.21 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

PATTIKONDA (KURNOOL): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 3,923.21 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, benefiting 52,30,939 farmers (Rs 7,500 each) in the State, with the click of a button at a programme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday.

The aid under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan, released as the first tranche for the fifth consecutive year, will be directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers. Jagan also released Rs 53.62 crore towards input subsidy to compensate for the crop loss suffered by 33,851 farmers due to natural calamities. Input subsidy is paid to farmers at the end of each season, in which the crop loss occurs.

Addressing a public meeting, Jagan highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by his government as it firmly believes that the wellness of the State and the country depends on the wellness of farmers. Out of the total Rs 7,500 aid, Rs 5,500 is being credited into the bank accounts of ryot beneficiaries as the State government’s contribution of Rythu Bharosa. The remaining Rs 2,000 will be credited into the accounts of beneficiaries soon after the Centre releases its PM Kisan contribution.

“Our government has so far paid Rs 30,985 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan alone in the last four years, providing Rs 61,500 to each beneficiary. A total of 22.74 lakh farmers have received Rs 1,965 crore towards input subsidy for the crop loss incurred by them,” he explained.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, Jagan said it never cared for farmers. “While the foodgrain production between 2014-19 was only 153 lakh tonnes on an average, it has increased to 165 lakh tonnes on an average during 2019-23. Even horticulture production, which stood at just 228 lakh tonnes during the TDP rule, increased to 332 lakh tonnes during the YSRC government,” he highlighted.

The government has spent Rs 60,000 crore on procurement of 3.09 crore tonnes of foodgrains as against Rs 40,000 crore incurred on procurement of 2.65 crore tonnes of foodgrains during the five-year TDP rule, he said, adding that the procurement arrears of Rs 960 crore of the previous regime were also cleared.

Pointing out the difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government, he said,

“While 1,623 mandals were declared drought-hit in the TDP rule, not even a single mandal has been declared drought-hit in the State in the last four years as there are abundant rains with the blessings of the God and people,” he asserted.The total amount of loans sanctioned under the zero-interest scheme has increased to Rs 6,680 crore benefiting 44 lakh farmers from Rs 3,411 crore to 30.85 lakh ryots in the TDP rule, he informed.

The rural landscape has been changing fast with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) handholding farmers at every step and extending e-cropping, soil testing, social audit and other services. Under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme, the government has taken up resurvey of lands after 100 years to solve the land disputes and it is also trying to ensure that land registration takes place at the village secretariats by setting up sub-registrar offices there itself. Emphasis has also been laid on farm mechanisation, he elaborated.

In response to an appeal by local MLA K Sridevi, Jagan sanctioned Rs 85 crore for a lift irrigation scheme, Rs 10 crore for a tomato processing unit, Rs 1.70 crore for the BC girls hostel building and Rs 7.5 crore for a high level bridge. He also promised to set up onion-powder making units in every village of the Assembly constituency.

PATTIKONDA (KURNOOL): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 3,923.21 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, benefiting 52,30,939 farmers (Rs 7,500 each) in the State, with the click of a button at a programme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday. The aid under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan, released as the first tranche for the fifth consecutive year, will be directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers. Jagan also released Rs 53.62 crore towards input subsidy to compensate for the crop loss suffered by 33,851 farmers due to natural calamities. Input subsidy is paid to farmers at the end of each season, in which the crop loss occurs. Addressing a public meeting, Jagan highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by his government as it firmly believes that the wellness of the State and the country depends on the wellness of farmers. Out of the total Rs 7,500 aid, Rs 5,500 is being credited into the bank accounts of ryot beneficiaries as the State government’s contribution of Rythu Bharosa. The remaining Rs 2,000 will be credited into the accounts of beneficiaries soon after the Centre releases its PM Kisan contribution.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our government has so far paid Rs 30,985 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan alone in the last four years, providing Rs 61,500 to each beneficiary. A total of 22.74 lakh farmers have received Rs 1,965 crore towards input subsidy for the crop loss incurred by them,” he explained. Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, Jagan said it never cared for farmers. “While the foodgrain production between 2014-19 was only 153 lakh tonnes on an average, it has increased to 165 lakh tonnes on an average during 2019-23. Even horticulture production, which stood at just 228 lakh tonnes during the TDP rule, increased to 332 lakh tonnes during the YSRC government,” he highlighted. The government has spent Rs 60,000 crore on procurement of 3.09 crore tonnes of foodgrains as against Rs 40,000 crore incurred on procurement of 2.65 crore tonnes of foodgrains during the five-year TDP rule, he said, adding that the procurement arrears of Rs 960 crore of the previous regime were also cleared. Pointing out the difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government, he said, “While 1,623 mandals were declared drought-hit in the TDP rule, not even a single mandal has been declared drought-hit in the State in the last four years as there are abundant rains with the blessings of the God and people,” he asserted.The total amount of loans sanctioned under the zero-interest scheme has increased to Rs 6,680 crore benefiting 44 lakh farmers from Rs 3,411 crore to 30.85 lakh ryots in the TDP rule, he informed. The rural landscape has been changing fast with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) handholding farmers at every step and extending e-cropping, soil testing, social audit and other services. Under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme, the government has taken up resurvey of lands after 100 years to solve the land disputes and it is also trying to ensure that land registration takes place at the village secretariats by setting up sub-registrar offices there itself. Emphasis has also been laid on farm mechanisation, he elaborated. In response to an appeal by local MLA K Sridevi, Jagan sanctioned Rs 85 crore for a lift irrigation scheme, Rs 10 crore for a tomato processing unit, Rs 1.70 crore for the BC girls hostel building and Rs 7.5 crore for a high level bridge. He also promised to set up onion-powder making units in every village of the Assembly constituency.