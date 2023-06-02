Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man dies as tree collapses at temple

The deceased was identified as K Gurrappa (65), a retired government doctor of SVIMS Hospital, from Kadapa.

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:41 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A sexagenarian died and three other devotees sustained injuries after a 300-year-old tree collapsed on him at Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday. The deceased was identified as K Gurrappa (65), a retired government doctor of SVIMS Hospital, from Kadapa.

Tirupati East SI Nagendra said the incident took place around 4.45 pm when the tree was uprooted due to strong winds. “The deceased individual had moved to Kadapa after retirement. He had come to visit his daughter who is studying medicine in Tirupati. The father-daughter duo were leaving the temple after offering prayers, when the tree collapsed,” the cop explained.Nagendra added that the three injured devotees were shifted to BIRRD Hospital for treatment. They are all out of danger, he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy supervised the rescue operation. Subba Reddy condoled the bereaved family and announced an ex-gratia of Rs  5 lakh.

