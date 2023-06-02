Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to distribute Rs 361-crore farm machinery today

CM will hand over 2,562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 3,573 other farm machinery worth Rs 361.29 crore and deposit Rs 125.48 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers’ groups.

Published: 02nd June 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of tractors and combine harvesters to the farmers’ groups under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hand over 2,562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 3,573 other farm machinery worth Rs 361.29 crore and deposit Rs 125.48 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers’ groups in the second phase of the scheme.

With a commitment to increase farmers’ income by reducing the cost of cultivation through mechanisation and to set up at least one Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at Rythu Bharosa Kendram level, the State government is providing farm machinery to farmers’ groups at 40% subsidy and facilitating  50% as loan.  

In the first mega distribution programme, a total of 3,800 tractors, 391 combine harvesters and 22,580 other farm machinery worth Rs 690.87 crore were made available covering 6,525 RBKs, besides setting up 391 cluster level CHCs with a subsidy of Rs 240.67 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Yantra Seva
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp