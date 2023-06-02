Andhra Pradesh CM to distribute Rs 361-crore farm machinery today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of tractors and combine harvesters to the farmers’ groups under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hand over 2,562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 3,573 other farm machinery worth Rs 361.29 crore and deposit Rs 125.48 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers’ groups in the second phase of the scheme.

With a commitment to increase farmers’ income by reducing the cost of cultivation through mechanisation and to set up at least one Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at Rythu Bharosa Kendram level, the State government is providing farm machinery to farmers’ groups at 40% subsidy and facilitating 50% as loan.

In the first mega distribution programme, a total of 3,800 tractors, 391 combine harvesters and 22,580 other farm machinery worth Rs 690.87 crore were made available covering 6,525 RBKs, besides setting up 391 cluster level CHCs with a subsidy of Rs 240.67 crore.

