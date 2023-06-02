Andhra Pradesh government seeks Rs 17,144 crore from Centre for Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has urged the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to release Rs 17,144 crore as ad hoc amount for the first phase of Polavaram project so that works can be executed without any hindrance.

It was one of the six important issues that were discussed at length at the review meeting on the progress of Polavaram project chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting was held soon after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat, where he requested for ad hoc funding for the project, besides nod for revised cost estimates of Polavaram.

Engineer-in-Chief (Water Resources) C Narayana Reddy briefing mediapersons, after the review meeting, said six important topics were discussed, including the revised cost estimates, Rehabilitation & Resettlement package, ad hoc funding and also the issues raised by neighbouring Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the project

“We have clarified on design and other issues. We have sought Rs 17,144 crore on ad hoc basis for the phase 1 of the project for its early completion. The proposal is under consideration and the Union Minister directed the officials to process the proposal,” he explained.

Asked when would the Polavaram project be completed, the ENC said they explained to the Union Minister that the project should be completed by June 2025 and he directed us to complete it a year earlier. “We will study the issue and time lines and expedite the Polavaram project works accordingly,” he assured.

On the issue of the height of the project, Narayana Reddy clarified that it will be executed till its scheduled height of 45.72 metres, which is the full reservoir level. However, R&R and impounding of water will be limited to 41.15 metres initially, he added. It is learnt that the ad hoc amount sought is meant to address the R&R till 41.15 metre contour, so that the project works can be completed expeditiously.

