Bapatla to get 1.6 lakh drinking water tap connections

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide drinking water to every household in rural villages, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be issued in Bapatla rural at a cost of Rs 380 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 3.63 lakh houses are present in Bapatla district and tap connections were already given to 1.27 lakh households. As part of this mission, arrangements will be carried out to set up 1.6 lakh tap connections in various phases.

Under this mission, Rs 73.21 crore was allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crore for 251 works in Repalle, Rs 21.02 crore for 52 works in Vemuru was allotted.

After the completion of the works, the Bapatla district people will get sufficient water for the next 30 years without any scarcity. In this regard, district Collector Ranjith Bhasha said that this project will enable the supply of safe and sufficient drinking water to all the 1.64 households in the rural district.

Recently, he reviewed the progress of works and said, “As part of the mission, nearly 723 works worth Rs 382.24 crore have been approved. Out of which, Rs 202 crore have been released to finish the works in the constituencies.” He also expressed dismay as the works were not started according to the schedule even though funds are available.

He instructed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWS) officials to speed up the works. He directed all village-level and mandal-level panchayat officials to visit all villages to identify the problems to arrange alternative sources to prevent water scarcity across the district.

GUNTUR: In order to provide drinking water to every household in rural villages, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be issued in Bapatla rural at a cost of Rs 380 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 3.63 lakh houses are present in Bapatla district and tap connections were already given to 1.27 lakh households. As part of this mission, arrangements will be carried out to set up 1.6 lakh tap connections in various phases. Under this mission, Rs 73.21 crore was allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crore for 251 works in Repalle, Rs 21.02 crore for 52 works in Vemuru was allotted. After the completion of the works, the Bapatla district people will get sufficient water for the next 30 years without any scarcity. In this regard, district Collector Ranjith Bhasha said that this project will enable the supply of safe and sufficient drinking water to all the 1.64 households in the rural district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recently, he reviewed the progress of works and said, “As part of the mission, nearly 723 works worth Rs 382.24 crore have been approved. Out of which, Rs 202 crore have been released to finish the works in the constituencies.” He also expressed dismay as the works were not started according to the schedule even though funds are available. He instructed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWS) officials to speed up the works. He directed all village-level and mandal-level panchayat officials to visit all villages to identify the problems to arrange alternative sources to prevent water scarcity across the district.