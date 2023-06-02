Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla to get 1.6 lakh drinking water tap connections

Over 3.63 lakh houses are present in Bapatla district and tap connections were already given to 1.27 lakh households.

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide drinking water to every household in rural villages, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be issued in Bapatla rural at a cost of Rs 380 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 3.63 lakh houses are present in Bapatla district and tap connections were already given to 1.27 lakh households. As part of this mission, arrangements will be carried out to set up 1.6 lakh tap connections in various phases.

Under this mission, Rs 73.21 crore was allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crore for 251 works in Repalle, Rs 21.02 crore for 52 works in Vemuru was allotted.

After the completion of the works, the Bapatla district people will get sufficient water for the next 30 years without any scarcity. In this regard, district Collector Ranjith Bhasha said that this project will enable the supply of safe and sufficient drinking water to all the 1.64 households in the rural district.

Recently, he reviewed the progress of works and said, “As part of the mission, nearly 723 works worth Rs 382.24 crore have been approved. Out of which, Rs 202 crore have been released to finish the works in the constituencies.” He also expressed dismay as the works were not started according to the schedule even though funds are available.

He instructed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWS) officials to speed up the works. He directed all village-level and mandal-level panchayat officials to visit all villages to identify the problems to arrange alternative sources to prevent water scarcity across the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla rural Jal Jeevan Mission
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp