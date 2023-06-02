Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP alliance with Jana Sena Party will continue in Andhra Pradesh: YS Chowdary

The BJP leader squarely blamed the YSRC government for the lack of progress in the State.

Published: 02nd June 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader and former Union minister YS Chowdary on Thursday said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan discussed the issue of poll alliance with the party’s central leadership and the alliance would continue.

Speaking to newsmen in Vijayawada, he said both the parties would work together in the State. “We will follow the instructions of Central leadership and the BJP will play a vital role in the State politics,” he maintained.

The BJP leader squarely blamed the YSRC government for the lack of progress in the State. He said what the little progress was achieved in the State was due to Modi Sarkar. “New India has emerged in the last nine years. The living standards of people have also been improved,” he said.

With regard to AP, Chowdary said the Modi government had implemented most of the bifurcation assurances. “Thanks to the present government’s three-capital proposal, there is no capital for the State now,” he said.

Reiterating that the Centre was committed to speedy completion of Polavaram project, the former Union minister said he is ready for an open debate on development in the State and funding from the Centre with anyone.

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju said 50 lakh pamphlets highlighting the development achieved by the country in the nine-year rule of Modi will be distributed to every household from June 20 to 30.

