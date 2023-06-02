No need for additional borrowings to implement TDP promises: GV Reddy

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the criticism of YSRC, which described the first phase of TDP election manifesto ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ released at Mahanadu as a tissue paper, the Opposition has maintained that its implementation is very much possible without making any additional debt as it has considered all aspects.

The TDP has made it clear that it never opposed the plethora of welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government, but only raised concern over making huge debts to fulfil its poll promises at the expense of growth.“We are confident to fulfil all the promises made to people in the first phase of manifesto by keeping our borrowings within the FRBM limit,” asserted TDP national spokesperson GV Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy felt that the policy ‘paralysis’ of the YSRC government had caused a great damage to the State. On the total funds required to implement the welfare schemes, he said, “It is too early to come to a conclusion as the second phase of the manifesto is yet to be released. We have prepared the first phase of ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ after considering all aspects, including the rate of inflation in the coming years,” he explained.

He alleged that the YSRC government had burdened the people by levying various types of taxes, apart from making huge debts to implement its welfare schemes. “It is taking more from people than what has been given to them under various welfare schemes,” he observed.“The creation of wealth depends on evolving a proper policy, which the YSRC government has ignored completely. It has failed to create confidence among investors to promote industrial development. As a result, unemployment has increased in the State,” he analysed.

“CM Jagan, State ministers and YSRC MLAs are spending sleepless nights ever since TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu released the first part of the election manifesto at Mahanadu giving a guarantee to the people for their bright future. The situation of the ruling YSRC leaders will become more pathetic after the TDP comes up with a full fledged manifesto,” averred former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Pointing out that the TDP copied the manifesto of the YSRC as well as the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling party accused the Opposition of coming out to betray the people once again by making tall promises, which cannot be implemented.

YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked, “Naidu, who cheated all sections of society during the previous TDP regime by failing to implement the election manifesto, is now getting ready to cheat the people again by telling lies and making false promises. The people are wise enough not to believe his false promises.”

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh termed the TDP manifesto a tissue paper, while Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao described it as worse than the tissue paper.In fact, the State budget for 2023-24 is Rs 2.79 lakh crore. According to financial analysts, the budget outlay needs to be increased a lot to implement the poll promises being made by political parties to the people. “Increasing the budget outlay alone is not a solution, but the ways to generate the required revenue are more important,” they opined.

The YSRC government has deposited Rs 2.11 lakh crore in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the past four years through Direct Benefit Transfer. It has drawn flak from the Opposition parties for making huge borrowings in the name of welfare, ignoring growth.

Ex-CBI JD underlines need for regulatory authority

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana felt that the political parties while making promises should also explain the source of income to fulfil the same. He underscored the need for setting up the Political Parties Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on the lines of ERC, RERA, IRDA and TRAI to monitor the activities of the political parties. The PPRA should look into the election manifestos of the parties and the ways and means to implement the tall promises made to the people. “The setting up of PPRA will help to rein in the major political parties from making non-implementable promises at the expense of economic development,” Lakshminarayana opined.

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the criticism of YSRC, which described the first phase of TDP election manifesto ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ released at Mahanadu as a tissue paper, the Opposition has maintained that its implementation is very much possible without making any additional debt as it has considered all aspects. The TDP has made it clear that it never opposed the plethora of welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government, but only raised concern over making huge debts to fulfil its poll promises at the expense of growth.“We are confident to fulfil all the promises made to people in the first phase of manifesto by keeping our borrowings within the FRBM limit,” asserted TDP national spokesperson GV Reddy. Speaking to TNIE, Reddy felt that the policy ‘paralysis’ of the YSRC government had caused a great damage to the State. On the total funds required to implement the welfare schemes, he said, “It is too early to come to a conclusion as the second phase of the manifesto is yet to be released. We have prepared the first phase of ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ after considering all aspects, including the rate of inflation in the coming years,” he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the YSRC government had burdened the people by levying various types of taxes, apart from making huge debts to implement its welfare schemes. “It is taking more from people than what has been given to them under various welfare schemes,” he observed.“The creation of wealth depends on evolving a proper policy, which the YSRC government has ignored completely. It has failed to create confidence among investors to promote industrial development. As a result, unemployment has increased in the State,” he analysed. “CM Jagan, State ministers and YSRC MLAs are spending sleepless nights ever since TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu released the first part of the election manifesto at Mahanadu giving a guarantee to the people for their bright future. The situation of the ruling YSRC leaders will become more pathetic after the TDP comes up with a full fledged manifesto,” averred former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Pointing out that the TDP copied the manifesto of the YSRC as well as the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling party accused the Opposition of coming out to betray the people once again by making tall promises, which cannot be implemented. YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked, “Naidu, who cheated all sections of society during the previous TDP regime by failing to implement the election manifesto, is now getting ready to cheat the people again by telling lies and making false promises. The people are wise enough not to believe his false promises.” Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh termed the TDP manifesto a tissue paper, while Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao described it as worse than the tissue paper.In fact, the State budget for 2023-24 is Rs 2.79 lakh crore. According to financial analysts, the budget outlay needs to be increased a lot to implement the poll promises being made by political parties to the people. “Increasing the budget outlay alone is not a solution, but the ways to generate the required revenue are more important,” they opined. The YSRC government has deposited Rs 2.11 lakh crore in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the past four years through Direct Benefit Transfer. It has drawn flak from the Opposition parties for making huge borrowings in the name of welfare, ignoring growth. Ex-CBI JD underlines need for regulatory authority Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana felt that the political parties while making promises should also explain the source of income to fulfil the same. He underscored the need for setting up the Political Parties Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on the lines of ERC, RERA, IRDA and TRAI to monitor the activities of the political parties. The PPRA should look into the election manifestos of the parties and the ways and means to implement the tall promises made to the people. “The setting up of PPRA will help to rein in the major political parties from making non-implementable promises at the expense of economic development,” Lakshminarayana opined.