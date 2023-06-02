Home States Andhra Pradesh

Weatherman predicts heatwave in 286 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Dry weather conditions likely to prevail in AP for next 2 days: IMD

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days. | Prasant Madugula

Image used for representation.(Photo | Prasant Madugula , EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though there was no heatwave, several parts in the State experienced scorching heat with mercury levels remaining above 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. According to APSDMA, the highest daytime temperature of  44.1 degree Celsius was reported in Narasaraopeta in Palnadu district, followed by 44 degree Celsius in Kamavarupukota in Eluru district, 43.9 degree Celsisus in Nandivada in Krishna and Mahanandi in Nandyal district.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast states that dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the State for the next two days , following which, there will be gradual rise in temperature by two to four degree Celsius.The disaster management authority has predicted severe heatwave condition at Pammarru in Konaseema district and heatwave conditions in 286 mandals in the State on Friday.People are requested to take precautionary measures to battle the severe heat conditions and confine themselves to indoors as much as possible, besides rehydrating themselves with plenty of water and fluids.

3 killed in rain-related incidents

Meanwhile, the people in the Rayalaseema region were in a surprise as thunderstorm activity was reported in Nandyal district.As many as three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in two different districts. Two people lost their lives and four others were left injured after lightning struck them during a wedding at a temple in  Kurnool district.In another incident, a huge banyan tree on the premises of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati district was uprooted even as gale storm struck the temple town. While a devotee lost his life, three others were injured.

STAY COOL IN SUMMER

Stay indoors during peak hours

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

Wear light-coloured clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton

Apply sunscreen at least three times a day

Take shelter under trees or use umbrella for outdoor activities

TAGS
Heatwave in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters

