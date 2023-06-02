Weatherman predicts heatwave in 286 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though there was no heatwave, several parts in the State experienced scorching heat with mercury levels remaining above 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. According to APSDMA, the highest daytime temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius was reported in Narasaraopeta in Palnadu district, followed by 44 degree Celsius in Kamavarupukota in Eluru district, 43.9 degree Celsisus in Nandivada in Krishna and Mahanandi in Nandyal district. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast states that dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the State for the next two days , following which, there will be gradual rise in temperature by two to four degree Celsius.The disaster management authority has predicted severe heatwave condition at Pammarru in Konaseema district and heatwave conditions in 286 mandals in the State on Friday.People are requested to take precautionary measures to battle the severe heat conditions and confine themselves to indoors as much as possible, besides rehydrating themselves with plenty of water and fluids. 3 killed in rain-related incidents Meanwhile, the people in the Rayalaseema region were in a surprise as thunderstorm activity was reported in Nandyal district.As many as three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in two different districts. Two people lost their lives and four others were left injured after lightning struck them during a wedding at a temple in Kurnool district.In another incident, a huge banyan tree on the premises of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati district was uprooted even as gale storm struck the temple town. While a devotee lost his life, three others were injured. STAY COOL IN SUMMER Stay indoors during peak hours Drink plenty of water throughout the day Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles Wear light-coloured clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton Apply sunscreen at least three times a day Take shelter under trees or use umbrella for outdoor activities