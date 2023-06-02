Welfare assistants robbed of Rs 11.42L in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An unidentified miscreant robbed welfare assistants of Paidikonda in Thondangi mandal of Kakinada district of Rs 11.42 lakh, which they drew from the bank, while taking it to the village secretariats.The amount is meant for the distribution of social welfare pensions. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. However, it came to light on Thursday, when they lodged a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, the two welfare assistants claimed that they were hit by an unidentified miscreant on a bike and robbed at knifepoint. After the incident, they welfare assistants, along with their colleagues searched several areas in the mandal for the miscreant. They lodged a complaint in Thondangi police station after their search proved futile. Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar registered a case and took up investigation. The CCTV footage is being examined by police to identify the miscreant.

