Andhra Pradesh govt appoints new Dy EO for Durga temple to streamline admin

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to improve the services of temple administration, the State government has appointed an Assistant Commissioner rank officer P Guru Prasad as the Deputy Executive Officer (Dy EO) for the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri.

Another Assistant Commissioner rank officer K Venkata Subbaiah was posted as Deputy EO of Srikalahasti temple. It may be recalled that two years ago, the State government had notified the new additional post of deputy executive officer for Durga temple along with other famous temples that fall under 6A category. But no officer was appointed till date.

“The move will help streamline administration of Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, one of the famous temples in the State,” said the Endowment department officials.The State Endowment Commissioner S Satyanarayana released the transfer and posting orders of various ranks at various temples across the State.

In another development, as per the sources, speculations are that the State government is mulling to appoint an IAS rank officer as Durga temple EO.The higher officials are in the opinion to handover the duties of temple administration to an IAS rank officer for better delivery of services and transparent temple administration.

“Earlier, an IAS officer (A Suryakumari) and IRS officer (R Koteswaramma) were appointed as EO on temporary basis. Later, the higher officials and government compared the difference in the administration of a Regional Joint Commissioner (RJC) rank officer and IAS officer.

