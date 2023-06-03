Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Chairman inspects security arrangements for Group-I Mains

Gautam Sawang instructed the officials to strictly follow the guidelines for conducting the Group-I Mains, scheduled from June 3.

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

APPSC chief Gautam Sawang at Potti Sriramulu College I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Gautam Sawang instructed the officials to strictly follow the guidelines for conducting the Group-I Mains, scheduled from June 3. He inspected the arrangements at two centres here on Friday.

The Chairman, along with the Member of APPSC Shaik Salam Babu and ACP Vishal Gunni, inspected exam centres Potti Sreeramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology and KBN College and learned about the security arrangements. Sawang said that 6,455 candidates will appear for the Group-I mains at 11 centres in 10 districts. “All exam centres will be observed live through CCTVs,” he said.

