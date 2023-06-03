APPSC Chairman inspects security arrangements for Group-I Mains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Gautam Sawang instructed the officials to strictly follow the guidelines for conducting the Group-I Mains, scheduled from June 3. He inspected the arrangements at two centres here on Friday.

The Chairman, along with the Member of APPSC Shaik Salam Babu and ACP Vishal Gunni, inspected exam centres Potti Sreeramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology and KBN College and learned about the security arrangements. Sawang said that 6,455 candidates will appear for the Group-I mains at 11 centres in 10 districts. “All exam centres will be observed live through CCTVs,” he said.

