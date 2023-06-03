Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre likely to release Rs 12,911 crore for Polavaram project soon: GVL

Later in the evening, the BJP met Governor S Abdul Nazeer and submitted a memorandum seeking disclosure of SIT report on Visakhapatnam land scam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the Centre would shortly release Rs 12,911 crore for the first phase of Polavaram project, particularly for the repair of the diaphragm wall. A decision is likely to be taken in the Union Cabinet meeting to be held shortly, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada, GVL said the amount to be released by the Centre is meant to complete the project in an expeditious manner and impound water in the project up to 41.15 metres.The BJP MP said though the Narendra Modi government has been releasing funds to the State government, including the latest Rs 10,000 crore, there has been no acknowledgment from the YSRC government.

“Modi has sanctioned the funds for Andhra Pradesh for its development not expecting any political benefit. Recently, Rs 10,461 crore was released to the State as revenue grant, but there are a few people who say why funds to the State. Ridiculous,” he observed.

Asserting that the Modi government does work in public interest and not political interest, GVL said State is spending the funds released by the Centre, but is not in a position to explain where it is spending.Later in the evening, the BJP met Governor S Abdul Nazeer and submitted a memorandum seeking disclosure of SIT report on Visakhapatnam land scam.

