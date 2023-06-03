Ex-CM lost mental balance, says YSRC MLA Perni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for extending wishes to the people on the State bifurcation day, former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) expressed doubts over the mind functioning of the former CM. Nani also took a dig at Naidu for slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not extending wishes. “It all reflects that the TDP chief lost his mental balance,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Nani recalled that Naidu, when in power, enacted several dramas on the State bifurcation day. Naidu used to abuse the Congress top leaders blaming them for the State bifurcation but not uttered a single word against the BJP.

Stating that the people of Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the State Formation Day on November 1 and not on June 2, Nani said the TDP chief adopted double standards on the State bifurcation. Ridiculing the reported statement of Naidu that he suggested the State bifurcation for the wellbeing of the people of both the Telugu States, he asked why the TDP organised protests at the time of State bifurcation.

Blaming Naidu responsible for the undue delay in completion of Polavaram project, Nani said as the previous TDP regime ignored the completion of cofferdam works, it resulted in damage to the diaphragm wall, hindering the progress. “It all happened because of Naidu considering the Polavaram project as a source of income to him,” Perni said.

Alleging that Naidu miserably failed in getting funds from the Centre despite the TDP being part of the NDA government, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy succeeded in getting Rs 12,000 crore under revenue deficit and Rs 17,000 crore for the Polavaram project oustees’ rehabilitation is in the pipeline, he highlighted.

On JSP chief’s Varahi Yatra from June 14, Nani felt that after getting a gap from film shootings, Pawan Kalyan is getting ready to commence ‘package tour’ in Godavari districts as per the instructions of Naidu. “It would have been better if the yatra was named as ‘Chandravaram’ instead of Annavaram to Bhimavaram,” Perni ridiculed.

