Expedite works of Jagananna colonies,says Bapatla collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector Ranjith Bhasha instructed the housing department officials to expedite the construction works of houses at Jagananna colonies under city limits. He held a review meeting on the progress of works here on Friday.

During the meeting, he said that according to set targets, as many as 16,000 houses were to be constructed, out of which, construction of 7,000 houses were completed and the remaining houses should be completed by the end of July month.

He instructed the officials to provide all basic amenities should at all layouts to facilitate the beneficiaries. The nodal officers and ward secretariat volunteers should provide all required assistance to the beneficiaries and encourage them to finish the construction as early as possible.

He also instructed the officials to submit reports on the progress of works frequently without fail and resolve the issues in coordination soon.

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector Ranjith Bhasha instructed the housing department officials to expedite the construction works of houses at Jagananna colonies under city limits. He held a review meeting on the progress of works here on Friday. During the meeting, he said that according to set targets, as many as 16,000 houses were to be constructed, out of which, construction of 7,000 houses were completed and the remaining houses should be completed by the end of July month. He instructed the officials to provide all basic amenities should at all layouts to facilitate the beneficiaries. The nodal officers and ward secretariat volunteers should provide all required assistance to the beneficiaries and encourage them to finish the construction as early as possible.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also instructed the officials to submit reports on the progress of works frequently without fail and resolve the issues in coordination soon.