Guntur Municipal Corporation to expedite Inner Ring Road phase-3 works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to rising traffic woes, officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) are taking measures to complete third phase of the Inner Ring Road in Guntur city. A 4.23-km long Inner Ring Road from Swarna Bharathi Nagar to Pedapalakaluru village was constructed on the outskirts of the city. The 80-ft wide road connects the National Highway at Auto Nagar on the east side of the city to the Guntur-Narasaraopet-Kurnool-Hyderabad road on the west at Perecherla village.

Though the first two phases were completed a few years ago, land acquisition process for the third phase was delayed as residents of Swarna Bharathi Nagar refused to give their houses. As a result, the works have been pending for the past couple of years.The civic body will have to raze down 177 houses and acquire a few plots for road widening works.Of the total, 159 plots are private lands, and 18 are owned by the government.

The officials have already handed over TDR (transferable development rights) bonds to 108 people and the remaining, too, would be given soon.Recently, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri and local MLA Mekathoti Sucharita held a meeting with the residents and assured them that the government is committed to providing alternative housing sites to all of them, well before evacuating them. They informed the residents that a resolution would be passed during the GMC council meeting in this regard.

As some of the residents have B-form lands and some have encroached on the road and bunds of drains, leading a vulnerable life without basic security, they should opt for the secured house sites being provided by the government at Jagananna Colonies, Sucharita stated.Soon after the land acquisition works are completed, the officials will take up construction works.

