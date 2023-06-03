It’s a shame on part of  YSRC govt: Chandrababu Naidu on incompletion of Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that the Polavaram project would have been completed by 2020 if the TDP retained power in 2019, Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that though the previous regime completed 72% of the works, the YSRC government miserably failed in executing the remaining 28%of works.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government should feel ashamed for announcing that the first phase of the project would be completed by 2025. “How much time will it take to complete the whole project?” he questioned.

Stating that there will be no benefit with limiting the height of the project to 41.51 metres, he said 170 TMC of water can be stored in it only after constructing Polavaram to the height of proposed 45 metres.

Asserting that the TDP announced several welfare schemes under the ‘Poor to Rich’ concept in its first phase of election manifesto, Naidu claimed that Jagan’s comparison of the TDP manifesto with Pulihora was nothing but an appreciation. “Pulihora is a tasty food. It offers what all the common man requires from our party after coming to power in the State,” he asserted.

Alleging that there was absolutely no development in the State now, Naidu said when the TDP was in power all possible steps were taken to improve basic amenities in villages and towns. Vizag city, which was the IT hub during the TDP regime, had now become a centre for ganja smuggling and drug peddling, he deplored.

“If employees are asking for payment of salaries, false cases are being foisted against them. But YSRC leaders are minting crores through the sale of sand, land and liquor. I am really pained to see the prevailing situation in the State. We will definitely develop the State and the TDP will take the responsibility of taking AP forward,” he vowed.

Promising to make the poor rich by 2027 if the TDP comes to power, he said the party will return the assets looted by YSRC leaders to the real owners.Wishing the people of both the Telugu States on completion of nine years after bifurcation, he said the TDP fought for equal justice for the two States.

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that the Polavaram project would have been completed by 2020 if the TDP retained power in 2019, Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that though the previous regime completed 72% of the works, the YSRC government miserably failed in executing the remaining 28%of works. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government should feel ashamed for announcing that the first phase of the project would be completed by 2025. “How much time will it take to complete the whole project?” he questioned. Stating that there will be no benefit with limiting the height of the project to 41.51 metres, he said 170 TMC of water can be stored in it only after constructing Polavaram to the height of proposed 45 metres. Asserting that the TDP announced several welfare schemes under the ‘Poor to Rich’ concept in its first phase of election manifesto, Naidu claimed that Jagan’s comparison of the TDP manifesto with Pulihora was nothing but an appreciation. “Pulihora is a tasty food. It offers what all the common man requires from our party after coming to power in the State,” he asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alleging that there was absolutely no development in the State now, Naidu said when the TDP was in power all possible steps were taken to improve basic amenities in villages and towns. Vizag city, which was the IT hub during the TDP regime, had now become a centre for ganja smuggling and drug peddling, he deplored. “If employees are asking for payment of salaries, false cases are being foisted against them. But YSRC leaders are minting crores through the sale of sand, land and liquor. I am really pained to see the prevailing situation in the State. We will definitely develop the State and the TDP will take the responsibility of taking AP forward,” he vowed. Promising to make the poor rich by 2027 if the TDP comes to power, he said the party will return the assets looted by YSRC leaders to the real owners.Wishing the people of both the Telugu States on completion of nine years after bifurcation, he said the TDP fought for equal justice for the two States.