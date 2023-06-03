NHRC serves notice on Andhra Pradesh government over lack of a school in tribal hamlet

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday served notice on the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh government over the alleged lack of school in Jajulabanda hamlet in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The suo motu cognisance by NHRC comes close in the heels of the media reports that highlighted that authorities failed to set up a school in the tribal hamlet in the district despite several requests being made by the tribal people.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raises a serious concern in relation to the right to education of the children.Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The Commission also ordered to submit, in detail, the steps either taken or proposed to address the issue in Jajulabanda as well as other parts of the State, where similar difficulty is being faced by the people.

It may be noted that 30 PTG tribals of Jajulubanda and Pitrigadda hilltop villages in Koyyur mandal staged a protest in May, demanding the district collector and the SC, ST Commission Chairman to appoint a teacher for them in their village, as their children cannot go to the school in Kubarla, which is about 6 km away from the village.

The tribals, with the help of US-based organisation Matribhumi Seva, built a shed for their children to study. They urged the government to start the school by providing basic infrastructure and also appointing a teacher to end the woes of their children.

“We have to drop our children daily to school, for which we have to give up our agricultural and labour works. It is not possible for us to do the same everyday as we have to go to work also. The government should do something to end our woes,” decried the villagers.

