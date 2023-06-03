Officials expedite works to set up Law university in AP's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Officials have expedited the works to establish a National Law University in Kurnool district. The development comes after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Pattikonda on Thursday, announced that the proposed university will be set up at a cost of `500 crore.

The university will be established as part of the State government’s plans to make Kurnool the judicial capital of the State, YSRC district president BY Ramaiah said. The State government is planning to shift the High Court to the district, he added.

He pointed out that AP State Human Rights Commission and Lokayukta were already carrying out their duties from Kurnool district.The State government had announced its decision to establish a new law university in February this year. Following this, officials commenced the arrangements.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool district joint collector Narapureddy Mourya said they have identified 50 acres of government land near Lakshmipuram village in Kallur mandal for the proposed National Law University. She added that a detailed report of the site was sent to the government.

If realised, this would be the second National Law University in the State in addition to the one in Visakhapatnam.Two years ago, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had said that approximately 250 acres at Jagannatha Gattu might be allocated for the construction of the HC.

