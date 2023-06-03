Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from Annavaram on June 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will launch his Varahi Yatra from Annavaram on June 14. He will offer prayers at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram before launching his yatra, which he says is for bringing about a change in the State politics.

In the first leg of the yatra, for which the route map has been finalised, he will cover segments from Annavaram to Bhimavaram. The first public meeting will be held at Kathipudi in Sankhavaram mandal of Prathipadu Assembly constituency in Kakinada district.

Disclosing details of the JSP chief’s yatra to mediapersons, Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said 11 Assembly constituencies, including Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Mummidivaram, Annavaram, P Gannavaram, Razole, Palakollu, Narasapuram and Bhimavaram, will be covered in the first phase of the yatra.

“The route map for next phase of yatra will be decided shortly. The yatra will be taken out with the slogan ‘YSRC Vimukt Andhra Pradesh’ and it is also meant to study the problems of people at the field level by interacting with different sections of society. Pawan Kalyan will spend two days in each Assembly constituency,” he explained.

Elaborating further, Nadendla said the JSP chief will focus on studying ground realities and problems being faced by different sections of the society. He will interact with people at 9 am everyday during his yatra. The interaction will be on the lines of Janavani programme and petitions will also be received from people, so as to forward them to the government seeking solution.

“Jana Sena will rise its voice to make the government hear the problems of the people and at the same time create an awareness among them about the failures of the YSRC government on all fronts. The yatra is also meant to strengthen the Jana Sena Party at the grassroot level,” he added.Jana Sena leaders Kandula Durgesh, K Govinda Rao and Pantham Nanaji were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will launch his Varahi Yatra from Annavaram on June 14. He will offer prayers at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram before launching his yatra, which he says is for bringing about a change in the State politics. In the first leg of the yatra, for which the route map has been finalised, he will cover segments from Annavaram to Bhimavaram. The first public meeting will be held at Kathipudi in Sankhavaram mandal of Prathipadu Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. Disclosing details of the JSP chief’s yatra to mediapersons, Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said 11 Assembly constituencies, including Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Mummidivaram, Annavaram, P Gannavaram, Razole, Palakollu, Narasapuram and Bhimavaram, will be covered in the first phase of the yatra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The route map for next phase of yatra will be decided shortly. The yatra will be taken out with the slogan ‘YSRC Vimukt Andhra Pradesh’ and it is also meant to study the problems of people at the field level by interacting with different sections of society. Pawan Kalyan will spend two days in each Assembly constituency,” he explained. Elaborating further, Nadendla said the JSP chief will focus on studying ground realities and problems being faced by different sections of the society. He will interact with people at 9 am everyday during his yatra. The interaction will be on the lines of Janavani programme and petitions will also be received from people, so as to forward them to the government seeking solution. “Jana Sena will rise its voice to make the government hear the problems of the people and at the same time create an awareness among them about the failures of the YSRC government on all fronts. The yatra is also meant to strengthen the Jana Sena Party at the grassroot level,” he added.Jana Sena leaders Kandula Durgesh, K Govinda Rao and Pantham Nanaji were present.