‘RO water direct to home’ by Atmakur municipality in AP evokes good response

The residents of the town have been utilising the services through a prepaid card for filling water at their doorsteps.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The ‘RO water direct to home’ programme, an initiative by Atmakur municipality with the support of Adani Foundation, which offers drinking water to the residents at their doorstep, has evoked good response.

More than 2,000 households in the municipality have availed the scheme. “The civic body has been expecting around 3,000 households in the city to seek the RO water supply in the next few months. The programme would be extended to the entire segment in a phased manner,” said Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

The residents are provided drinking water after purifying it through reverse osmosis (RO) at Rs 5 for 20 litres under the scheme, which was launched on October, 2021. The residents of the town have been utilising the services through a prepaid card for filling water at their doorsteps. Residents have to re-charge the card by paying cash to the foundation.

Once the card gets recharged, residents have to swipe it on the machine attached to a pipeline for getting RO water. People who sought for the connection at their door step have to pay Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 for installation of the pipeline. The civic body has also planned to set up 60 points at public places in streets of Atmakur town for providing RO water to the residents with minimal price.  

Former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy took the initiative of supplying RO water to the residents of municipality. Atmakur is the first civic body to have brought a drinking water scheme to the residents at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

The municipality has provided water and place for setting up of RO water plant in the town to Adani Foundation. The water pipe line system has been maintained by the Adani Foundation. Water being drawn directly from Penna River through an exclusive pipeline and then treated and purified at the RO plant. “Those intending to use the water, should obtain a prepaid card to collect the water. Pipelines will be laid to the homes from the plant for those seeking drinking water,” said a senior municipal official.

