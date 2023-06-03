Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tickets for Arijitha Sevas, Darshanam released online

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Executive officer of the Srisailam temple S Lavanna appealed to the devotees to book tickets online. Speaking to reporters at the temple hall on Friday, he said they have released tickets for all Arjitha Sevas, Sparasha Darshanam on the temple’s official website - www.srisailadevasthanam.org

The EO explained that devotees must submit photo identity card while booking tickets, and carry a hard copy of the ticket at the entry point.There is no current booking counters for Arjitha sevas and Sparsha Darshan tickets, he said and added that only Free Darshan, Seeghra Darshan (Rs 150) and Athiseeghra Darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available through current booking counters. Devotees can have Free Sparsha Darshan from every Tuesday to Friday between 2:00PM and 4:00PM.

The EO further said the temple will accept protocol letters only from ministers, MPs, MLAs , MLCs, IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, Deputy Collectors and Endowments officials, two days before the darshan. Other letter pads and messages will not be accepted.

