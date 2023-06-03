TTD EO prepares plan to curb ghat road accidents

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday directed officials concerned to come out with long term action plans to avoid Ghat road accidents. A review meeting by EO with the District Collector Venkatramana Reddy and SP Parameshwar Reddy besides senior officers from TTD was held in the Chambers of EO at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.
The following decisions have been taken in the meeting. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FACAO Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, Engineering Advisor Ramachandra Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, BIRRD Special Officer Reddeppa Reddy, Ruia Superintendent Raviprabhu, Additional SP Tirumala Muniramaiah, RTC RM Chengal Reddy, In-charge RTO Ravindranath and others were also present.
Key measures
Checkpoints to be set up at the first turn of Down Ghat Road, Seventh Mile, Alipiri Down Gate, Upghat Link
Pamphlets to be printed and accident prevention instruction board will be displayed at different points at Ghat roads
Ambulances and rescue teams to be kept ready
Free buses in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to be increased
Concrete retaining walls to be constructed in the Down Ghat, similar to Upghat road