TTD EO prepares plan to curb ghat road accidents

Checkpoints to be set up at the first turn of Down Ghat Road, Seventh Mile, Alipiri Down Gate, Upghat Link

Published: 03rd June 2023

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday directed officials concerned to come out with long term action plans to avoid Ghat road accidents. A review meeting by EO with the District Collector Venkatramana Reddy and SP Parameshwar Reddy besides senior officers from TTD was held in the Chambers of EO at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

The following decisions have been taken in the meeting. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FACAO Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, Engineering Advisor Ramachandra Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, BIRRD Special Officer Reddeppa Reddy, Ruia Superintendent Raviprabhu, Additional SP Tirumala  Muniramaiah, RTC RM  Chengal Reddy, In-charge RTO Ravindranath and others were also present.

Key measures

Pamphlets to be printed and accident prevention instruction  board will be displayed at different points at Ghat roads

Ambulances and rescue teams to be kept ready

Free buses in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to be increased

Concrete retaining walls to be constructed in the Down Ghat, similar to Upghat road

