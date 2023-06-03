Verdict on TDP supremo Naidu’s house attachment on June 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada has deferred the pronouncement of its verdict on the CID’s plea for attachment of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s house located on Undavalli Karakatta to June 6. Earlier, ACB Special Court Judge Bindu Madhavi had reserved the verdict for June 2.

The house is owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh, A3 in the FIRs registered by AP CID in connection with the alleged Amaravati land scam. Naidu has been staying in it since the State bifurcation on June 2, 2014. It may be recalled that the State government issued an order on May 12 authorising the CID to attach the guest house of TDP chief located on Karakatta Road in Undavalli village of Tadepalli mandal in the alleged Amaravati land scam.

The CID filed a petition in the ACB Special Court on May 15 seeking attachment of the property, citing that Ramesh gave his guest house to Naidu free of cost as quid-pro-quo for the gains he accrued from the leak of the master plan and the Inner Ring Road alignment.

The CID submitted to the court that Ramesh and others sold some part of their landbank at higher prices compared to 2015. As per the GO Ms No 89 and 90 dated May 12, 2023, the State government had taken action under Section 3 and 10(a) (b) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944 for attachment of the immovable properties, preventing the disposal or concealment of the ‘ill-gotten’ wealth of Naidu and former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana.

Presenting their arguments before the court, Ramesh’s counsels Aswini Kumar and Somu Krishna Murthy stated that their client gave the guest house to Naidu on rent and did not obtain any undue favours from the previous government. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, ACB Special Court Judge Bindu Madhavi has reserved the verdict for June 6.

