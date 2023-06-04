Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test to commence on June 6 at 36 centres

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to June 10.

The exam will be conducted in three sessions each day: session I from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, session II from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and session III from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. AP PGCET-2023 will be held at 36 centres across 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, and one centre in Hyderabad. Candidates can download the hall tickets from official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2023.

Ahead of the exam, authorities have instructed the candidates to present their hall ticket and an original ID proof at the entrance of the test centre and also in the examination hall. Candidates have been directed to report at the exam hall at least one-and-a half hour before the exam for identification and examination purposes.

It is important to note that candidates will not be allowed into the examination hall, even if they are late by just one minute. Once inside the hall, candidates will not be permitted to leave until the end of the exam.

Officials said calculators, mathematical or log tables, pagers, cell phones, watches of any type, large spectacles, any other electronic gadgets, and loose sheets of paper will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

The mapping of the candidate’s roll number and the lab number will not be displayed outside the exam venue. However, this information will be provided individually to the candidates upon entry after their credentials are confirmed by the centre officials.

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to June 10. The exam will be conducted in three sessions each day: session I from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, session II from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and session III from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. AP PGCET-2023 will be held at 36 centres across 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, and one centre in Hyderabad. Candidates can download the hall tickets from official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2023. Ahead of the exam, authorities have instructed the candidates to present their hall ticket and an original ID proof at the entrance of the test centre and also in the examination hall. Candidates have been directed to report at the exam hall at least one-and-a half hour before the exam for identification and examination purposes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is important to note that candidates will not be allowed into the examination hall, even if they are late by just one minute. Once inside the hall, candidates will not be permitted to leave until the end of the exam. Officials said calculators, mathematical or log tables, pagers, cell phones, watches of any type, large spectacles, any other electronic gadgets, and loose sheets of paper will not be allowed inside the exam hall. The mapping of the candidate’s roll number and the lab number will not be displayed outside the exam venue. However, this information will be provided individually to the candidates upon entry after their credentials are confirmed by the centre officials.