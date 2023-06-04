AP man dies, whereabouts of 141 people yet to be traced  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday night confirmed the first casualty from the State in the Odisha train tragedy. The deceased has been identified as Gurumurthi, who hailed from Santhabommali in Srikakulam.

According to State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Gurumurthi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Balasore district in Odisha.

The minister, who interacted with the injured passengers undergoing treatment at SMMC Hospital in Balasore, said that 11 Andhra-bound passengers injured in the mishap were identified. “Of those injured, seven have been shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment, two have been rushed to to KGH and Seven Hills hospital in Vizag and two others have been taken to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar,” the minister stated.

He added that officials received around 30 photographs of unidentified deceased persons. However, it is yet to be identified if they hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam, Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “As many as 571 AP-bound passengers were travelling on both Coromandel Express and Yesvantpur Express, which met with an accident on Friday. The whereabouts of 141 passengers are yet to be traced.”

A survivor of the Odisha train targedy smiles

after arriving at the Vijayawada railway

station on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

Jagan holds review meet, directs officials to extend all assistance

“Of the 482 Andhra-bound passengers who boarded Coromandel Express, 267 were safely rescued, 20 sustained minor injuries and 82 people didn’t take up the journey. However, there has been no response from 113 passengers so far. Of the 89 passengers who boarded Yesvantpur Express at various railway stations in Andhra, 49 were safely rescued, 2 suffered minor injuries, 10 didn’t travel. There has been no response from 28 passengers,” the minister elaborated, and added that full details of passengers from the state would be known by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation. Earlier in the day, he held a high-level review meeting and directed ministers and top officials to provide assistance to the passengers from Andhra Pradesh. He said that helplines have been set up in all the collectorates of the coastal districts. “All hospitals in the districts have been kept ready for the treatment of the passengers,” Jagan stated.

On the instructions of the CM, a high-level team led by IT minister Gudivada Amaranth has been extending all possible assistance to the passengers from the State at the accident spot. Two medical teams with MROs, one each, have been set up at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway stations, and 50 ambulances have been deployed at the accident site.

A chopper has been kept on standby at Bhubaneswar airport. A WhatsApp number 9154-405-292 has been set up at the Visakhapatnam collectorate for tracing the missing passengers. According to Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM, Waltair Division, a special train, which left from Visakhapatnam, has joined the relief operations in Odisha. He said that though the accident was unfortunate, casualties were minimized due to LHB coaches.



VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday night confirmed the first casualty from the State in the Odisha train tragedy. The deceased has been identified as Gurumurthi, who hailed from Santhabommali in Srikakulam. According to State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Gurumurthi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Balasore district in Odisha. The minister, who interacted with the injured passengers undergoing treatment at SMMC Hospital in Balasore, said that 11 Andhra-bound passengers injured in the mishap were identified. “Of those injured, seven have been shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment, two have been rushed to to KGH and Seven Hills hospital in Vizag and two others have been taken to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar,” the minister stated. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that officials received around 30 photographs of unidentified deceased persons. However, it is yet to be identified if they hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam, Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “As many as 571 AP-bound passengers were travelling on both Coromandel Express and Yesvantpur Express, which met with an accident on Friday. The whereabouts of 141 passengers are yet to be traced.” A survivor of the Odisha train targedy smiles after arriving at the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday | Prasant MadugulaJagan holds review meet, directs officials to extend all assistance “Of the 482 Andhra-bound passengers who boarded Coromandel Express, 267 were safely rescued, 20 sustained minor injuries and 82 people didn’t take up the journey. However, there has been no response from 113 passengers so far. Of the 89 passengers who boarded Yesvantpur Express at various railway stations in Andhra, 49 were safely rescued, 2 suffered minor injuries, 10 didn’t travel. There has been no response from 28 passengers,” the minister elaborated, and added that full details of passengers from the state would be known by Sunday morning. Meanwhile, AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation. Earlier in the day, he held a high-level review meeting and directed ministers and top officials to provide assistance to the passengers from Andhra Pradesh. He said that helplines have been set up in all the collectorates of the coastal districts. “All hospitals in the districts have been kept ready for the treatment of the passengers,” Jagan stated. On the instructions of the CM, a high-level team led by IT minister Gudivada Amaranth has been extending all possible assistance to the passengers from the State at the accident spot. Two medical teams with MROs, one each, have been set up at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway stations, and 50 ambulances have been deployed at the accident site. A chopper has been kept on standby at Bhubaneswar airport. A WhatsApp number 9154-405-292 has been set up at the Visakhapatnam collectorate for tracing the missing passengers. According to Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM, Waltair Division, a special train, which left from Visakhapatnam, has joined the relief operations in Odisha. He said that though the accident was unfortunate, casualties were minimized due to LHB coaches.